Bitcoin Likely Going to $10,000, Cryptocurrency Use and Web 3.0 Is the Future

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https://gnews.org/post/ps8c8428
07/11/2022 John Wu, President of AVA Labs: Bitcoin will likely fall to $10,000, but the use of cryptocurrencies is increasing. The stuff that’s happened is crypto 2.5, web 3.0 will provide better functionality