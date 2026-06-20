Special thanks to Coach Dave for the video





Song 12:04 "The full song is now available on all major streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, everywhere."





They lied to us about the shape of our world.





For thousands of years ancient civilisations knew the Earth was flat and stationary.





Then suddenly we’re told we’re spinning on a ball flying through infinite space.





In this deep dive, we expose the biggest deception in human history from the ancient texts to the ice wall, Operation Highjump, Admiral Byrd, the Antarctic Treaty, and the suspicious timing of the Mud Flood resets.





Why do they guard Antarctica so heavily?





What are they hiding beyond the ice wall?





And why was the globe Earth model forced onto the entire population?





The truth has been hidden in plain sight.





This is bigger than you think.





👉 Watch until the end.





#FlatEarth #MudFlood #Antarctica #IceWall #Tartaria #GreatReset #Emspiracy









Explore the flat earth theory and why ancient civilizations viewed the world differently. We examine the origins of the spinning ball narrative and its purpose.This video breaks down historical perspectives from Babylonian and Egyptian cultures, contrasting them with modern scientific consensus. For those interested in alternative history and critical analysis, this overview connects the dots between historical belief systems and modern skepticism regarding our planet's shape. We investigate the claims that the spinning ball narrative was promoted by elites to foster feelings of insignificance and maintain control.Additionally, we look into the controversial Operation Highjump from 1946. By reviewing specific imagery and historical records, we provide a clear look at how flat earth models have persisted in cultural memory. This analysis is designed for viewers who question established narratives and want to understand the roots of current skepticism.Subscribe for weekly historical and alternative perspective breakdowns, and comment your thoughts on the Operation Highjump connection below.

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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd9fF8mdv0o