BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY LIED ABOUT THE 🗺 SHAPE OF THE WORLD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
732 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • Yesterday

Special thanks to Coach Dave for the video


Song 12:04 "The full song is now available on all major streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, everywhere."


They lied to us about the shape of our world.


For thousands of years ancient civilisations knew the Earth was flat and stationary.


Then suddenly we’re told we’re spinning on a ball flying through infinite space.


In this deep dive, we expose the biggest deception in human history from the ancient texts to the ice wall, Operation Highjump, Admiral Byrd, the Antarctic Treaty, and the suspicious timing of the Mud Flood resets.


Why do they guard Antarctica so heavily?


What are they hiding beyond the ice wall?


And why was the globe Earth model forced onto the entire population?


The truth has been hidden in plain sight.


This is bigger than you think.


👉 Watch until the end.


#FlatEarth #MudFlood #Antarctica #IceWall #Tartaria #GreatReset #Emspiracy



Explore the flat earth theory and why ancient civilizations viewed the world differently. We examine the origins of the spinning ball narrative and its purpose.This video breaks down historical perspectives from Babylonian and Egyptian cultures, contrasting them with modern scientific consensus. For those interested in alternative history and critical analysis, this overview connects the dots between historical belief systems and modern skepticism regarding our planet's shape. We investigate the claims that the spinning ball narrative was promoted by elites to foster feelings of insignificance and maintain control.Additionally, we look into the controversial Operation Highjump from 1946. By reviewing specific imagery and historical records, we provide a clear look at how flat earth models have persisted in cultural memory. This analysis is designed for viewers who question established narratives and want to understand the roots of current skepticism.Subscribe for weekly historical and alternative perspective breakdowns, and comment your thoughts on the Operation Highjump connection below.

Get vidIQ to grow your channel faster! 🚀

https://vidiq.com/EmspiracyOfficia


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd9fF8mdv0o

Keywords
operation high jumpbiblical earthemspiracyshape of the worldmud flood resets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

Belle Carter
Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Coco Somers
Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy