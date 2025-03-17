BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Herbal Defense: Positioning Yourself to Triumph Over Illness and Aging by Robyn Landis and Karta Purk Singh Khals
149 views • 1 month ago

"Herbal Defense: Positioning Yourself to Triumph Over Illness and Aging" by Robyn Landis and Karta Purk Singh Khalsa is a comprehensive guide to harnessing the power of herbal medicine for optimal health and longevity. Drawing from Landis' personal journey of overcoming chronic health issues through herbal remedies, the book challenges conventional medical paradigms by advocating for a holistic, natural approach to wellness. It emphasizes that herbs are not only effective for acute conditions but also for chronic ailments, offering safer, more affordable and accessible alternatives to conventional treatments with fewer side effects. The book is structured into four sections, covering the history and science of herbal medicine, proactive health enhancement strategies, specific herbal remedies for common conditions and practical advice for integrating these practices into daily life. Landis also explores Ayurvedic principles, debunks myths about herbal medicine and encourages readers to become informed, discerning consumers. Ultimately, " Herbal Defense" empowers individuals to take control of their health by embracing the healing potential of nature and creating a lifestyle that supports the body's innate ability to heal and thrive.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
