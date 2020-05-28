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How I'm Shutting Down My Urban Farm
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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82 views • May 28, 2020
Learn how I'm shutting down my farm at each of my urban plots and returning the land to the land owners. I did it all by hand with simple tools and a tarp. Tons more videos from my urban plots will be coming out this year while I make my move to TN and start a new farm.

5 Mil Silage Tarp - http://bit.ly/2PxkTVi
Hoss Wheel Hoe - http://shrsl.com/1n2gk

My trip to Tennessee: https://youtu.be/jTHlhnsl1VQ
Growing Food in Growbags: https://youtu.be/0IzxZtIhfpY
How to Build Advanced 3 Tote Worm System: https://youtu.be/PW01XG1G4Hg
Saying Goodbye to My Farm: https://youtu.be/PB8h4RnGQwg

MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$20 off Coolbot: https://storeitcold.referralrock.com/l/859B32AC/

NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/

FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaturesAlwaysR
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7MqfG8UdrbPp/
Bit Tube: https://bittube.tv/profile/naturesalwaysright
LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@naturesalwaysright:b?r=EN8n7c4C8W9Gx5iseeVYM3g8wSEbpdzc

JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf

SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright

PATREON - GET ADVICE AND REWARDS
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright

*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye

-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ

*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY: Title: Dreams Artist: Joakim Karud Genre: Hip Hop & Rap Mood: Bright Download: https://goo.gl/kqPy4i
🌟Dreams by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported— CC BY-SA 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/VF9_dCo6JT4
🌟[email protected] http://www.joakimkarud.com/ https://twitter.com/JoakimKarud http://www.joakimkarud.com/use-my-music/
*********************************************************************
#urbanfarm #leavingthefarm #marketgarden
-Some links above provide commissions.
Keywords
diygardeningfarminghow-tourban gardenurban farm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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