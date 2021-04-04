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The SHOCKING SPARS 2025 Document, FBI to Hunt Down Vax Passport Liars, 6th and 7th-day People for Tom, Earth Changes, and More: 04.04.2021
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1111 views • April 04, 2021
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World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
PDF: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
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FBI Promises To Hunt Down Anyone Who Lies About Taking COVID Vax As Vaccine Passports Loom: https://nationalfile.com/fbi-promises-to-hunt-down-anyone-who-lies-about-taking-covid-vax-as-vaccine-passports-loom/
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Links in Terral’s Sunday News Report (04.04.2021):
Moon Tail: https://youtu.be/ADt0Ln_I3hA
Moon Magnetosphere October 16, 2016: https://youtu.be/cONEkgvSHPE
Moon Magnetosphere Report Update October 18, 2016: https://youtu.be/OjzQyqLlKIo
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Mary Greely: https://youtu.be/NwXIu_La7PA
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India Fires: https://youtu.be/ofz4DhMfQ4g
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52 Volcanoes: https://youtu.be/Hu3HWWUTtQA
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SO Report: https://youtu.be/xJUelvnW_-Y
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Geoengineering Report: https://youtu.be/glwT7YS8KMo
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Indonesia Flooding: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-floods-indonesia-b2061af98d128a5c949987d4f3b3e49c
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Fireball into Volcano: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/ufo-meteor-etna-volcano-eruption-video.html
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Tampa Radiation Emergency: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/04/fears-rise-in-tampa-florida-after.html?m=1
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News: https://www.cryptogon.com/ https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
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Religious figures to have vaccine site in Italy: https://apnews.com/article/sports-boris-johnson-coronavirus-pandemic-snooker-london-2cdc67a355cc2cef51e11df842f8af6c
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COVID-19 PFIZER FACT SHEET: http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/apr2021/luisv44-1.htm
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Vax Kills 40-year-old Teacher: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/40-year-old-wisconsin-music-teacher-dead-following-experimental-covid-injection/
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Harmful Masks: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/masks-containing-harmful-chemical-distributed-to-schoolchildren-31792/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
PDF: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
--
FBI Promises To Hunt Down Anyone Who Lies About Taking COVID Vax As Vaccine Passports Loom: https://nationalfile.com/fbi-promises-to-hunt-down-anyone-who-lies-about-taking-covid-vax-as-vaccine-passports-loom/
--
Links in Terral’s Sunday News Report (04.04.2021):
Moon Tail: https://youtu.be/ADt0Ln_I3hA
Moon Magnetosphere October 16, 2016: https://youtu.be/cONEkgvSHPE
Moon Magnetosphere Report Update October 18, 2016: https://youtu.be/OjzQyqLlKIo
--
Mary Greely: https://youtu.be/NwXIu_La7PA
--
India Fires: https://youtu.be/ofz4DhMfQ4g
--
52 Volcanoes: https://youtu.be/Hu3HWWUTtQA
--
SO Report: https://youtu.be/xJUelvnW_-Y
--
Geoengineering Report: https://youtu.be/glwT7YS8KMo
--
Indonesia Flooding: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-floods-indonesia-b2061af98d128a5c949987d4f3b3e49c
--
Fireball into Volcano: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/ufo-meteor-etna-volcano-eruption-video.html
--
Tampa Radiation Emergency: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/04/fears-rise-in-tampa-florida-after.html?m=1
--
News: https://www.cryptogon.com/ https://tapnewswire.com/page/2/?amp=1
--
Religious figures to have vaccine site in Italy: https://apnews.com/article/sports-boris-johnson-coronavirus-pandemic-snooker-london-2cdc67a355cc2cef51e11df842f8af6c
--
COVID-19 PFIZER FACT SHEET: http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/apr2021/luisv44-1.htm
--
Vax Kills 40-year-old Teacher: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/40-year-old-wisconsin-music-teacher-dead-following-experimental-covid-injection/
--
Harmful Masks: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/masks-containing-harmful-chemical-distributed-to-schoolchildren-31792/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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