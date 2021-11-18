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"DEADLY MANDATES" - The High Price Of Disobedience
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1076 views • November 18, 2021
#Prophecy #LISTEN #Dreams (Please like these videos for a wider reach.)
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Another strong warning about mandates and the fallout they'll cause. Record deaths, sudden illness and early onset diseases are just a few repercussions of taking vaccines. Death rate will skew upward as culling breaks America down to a depopulated shell of her former self. It is wise to heed God's warnings; let no pride cost you your life. Please take this message seriously.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/02/vaccine-mandates-october-1-2021/
Related prophecies:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/03/zombies-in-america-july-17-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SEE THE ENTIRE VACCINE PLAYLIST ON THIS CHANNEL.
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Another strong warning about mandates and the fallout they'll cause. Record deaths, sudden illness and early onset diseases are just a few repercussions of taking vaccines. Death rate will skew upward as culling breaks America down to a depopulated shell of her former self. It is wise to heed God's warnings; let no pride cost you your life. Please take this message seriously.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/02/vaccine-mandates-october-1-2021/
Related prophecies:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/03/zombies-in-america-july-17-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SEE THE ENTIRE VACCINE PLAYLIST ON THIS CHANNEL.
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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