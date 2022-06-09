Chinese Military In Canada Salt Spring Island! Chinese base coming to Atlantic! [09.06.2022]

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WARNING!: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...
- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!Canada Salt Spring Island: https://search.brave.com/search?q=canada+Salt+Spring+Island&source=web
Thank you #ChiefStrongbow - https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/chiefstrongbow
Chief Strongbow https://youtu.be/5RlpnKMGUgI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBn-atapnor8R4D1jjKrLgQ
This Was Blocked ..Find out Why ..Share this now or Repost as your Own.
Chief StrongBow--} 298 subscribers
links from Bananna SSI channel
Global News investigates Chinese Military like Soldiers on Salt Spring Island
BananaJSSI - 31.4K subscribers
Global News Canada
https://www.youtube.com/user/BananaJSSI
Source:
23 views Jun 9, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp
250 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg