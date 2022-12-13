Welcome To Proverbs Club.Paths Good And Evil.

Proverbs 12:5 (NIV).

5) The plans of the righteous are just,

but the advice of the wicked is deceitful.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The righteous walk a narrow path of wisdom and goodness.

The wicked walk no path with only evil intent.

