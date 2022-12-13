Welcome To Proverbs Club.Paths Good And Evil.
Proverbs 12:5 (NIV).
5) The plans of the righteous are just,
but the advice of the wicked is deceitful.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The righteous walk a narrow path of wisdom and goodness.
The wicked walk no path with only evil intent.
