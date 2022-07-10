Biden Corruption Explodes

Bowne Report

We are living in a time when the enormity of Joe Biden’s treason is finally coming to light even to those who refuse to see his central role in Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset.

And as food and energy are systematically dismantled. The remaining liars for the Administration attempt to cover for compromised puppet Biden’s sabotage of the United States.

And as China and India siphon off American fuel reserves. While American inflation is at a historic high. Biden has already signed off 54 Billion in taxpayer dollars to his corrupt partners in Ukraine along with a laundry list of military aid.

Meanwhile, war torn and supposed cash strapped Ukrainian politicians have been reported smuggling millions in U.S. cash across the Hungarian border and have been seen with high end prostitutes soaking up the sun on the yachts of billionaires. In April of 2022, Biden's Energy Department lead by the great reset minion Jennifer Granholm announced the sale of 950,000 Strategic Petroleum Reserve barrels to Unipec or Sinopec, which is wholly owned by the Chinese government. As of last month, more than five million barrels of oil were released from the U.S. emergency reserves, and sent overseas at least one shipment of American crude went to China,according to Reuters. In 2015, a private equity firm cofounded by Hunter Biden, Bohai Harvest RST, previously owned a stake in the Sinopec Marketing valued at $1.7 million. While Americans plummet headlong into a recession and gas prices double. The Biden family is selling off our assets.This is high treason.

The sooner Americans comprehend that heavily compromised Joe Biden is merely the puppet of NWO globalist sabotage to destroy the United States the sooner we can salvage what is left of our borders, our elections, our economy, our energy, our farmland and our future.