Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Extremely Powerful Voices for the Voiceless in #Palestine #Gaza (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1929 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom at:-

https://youtu.be/o_8_6iZlyc8?si=u-yFaUmdeI7XzJ8B 28 Feb 2024

Every day and Every night, parents in Gaza face the unimaginable decision of how to protect their children from the sky's terror. It's a reality far from our own, yet the cries for help stretch across oceans, begging us to listen.  


Here are a few of those voices. #Listen



Credit:  @ChristianMalaza - Christian Malazarte

Libertarian Graphic Artist, Video Editor


00:01 - Alastair Crooke

00:32 - Connor Freeman

00:50 - Clint Russell

01:06 - Daniel McAdams

01:29 - Krystal Ball

01:55 - Matthew Hoh

02:22 - Darryl Cooper

02:53 - Dan Cohen

03:11 - Jackson Hinkle

03:36 - Philip Giraldi

04:02 - Roger Waters

04:45 - Max Blumenthal

05:11 - Gerald Celente

05:33 - Scott Horton

06:08 - Lauren Chen

06:33 - Dave Smith

07:17 - Sheldon Richman

07:33 - Jeffrey Sachs

07:59 - Jimmy Dore

08:22 - Judge Napolitano

08:44 - Kyle Anzalone

09:03 - Robert P. Murphy

09:29 - John Mearsheimer

10:04 - Col. Douglas Macgregor

10:24 - Dave Eecamp

10:55 - Kim Iversen

11:25 - Norman Finkelstein

12:01 - Sabby Sabs

12:19 - Ron Paul

12:31 - Anya Parampil

12:57 - Michael Rectenwald

13:27 - Chris Hedges

13:52 - Trita Parsi

14:10 - Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

14:34 - Scott Ritter

15:24 - Omar Suleiman

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket