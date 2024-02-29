Extremely Powerful Voices for the Voiceless in #Palestine #Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom at:-
https://youtu.be/o_8_6iZlyc8?si=u-yFaUmdeI7XzJ8B 28 Feb 2024
Every day and Every night, parents in Gaza face the unimaginable decision of how to protect their children from the sky's terror. It's a reality far from our own, yet the cries for help stretch across oceans, begging us to listen.
Here are a few of those voices. #Listen
Credit: @ChristianMalaza - Christian Malazarte
Libertarian Graphic Artist, Video Editor
00:01 - Alastair Crooke
00:32 - Connor Freeman
00:50 - Clint Russell
01:06 - Daniel McAdams
01:29 - Krystal Ball
01:55 - Matthew Hoh
02:22 - Darryl Cooper
02:53 - Dan Cohen
03:11 - Jackson Hinkle
03:36 - Philip Giraldi
04:02 - Roger Waters
04:45 - Max Blumenthal
05:11 - Gerald Celente
05:33 - Scott Horton
06:08 - Lauren Chen
06:33 - Dave Smith
07:17 - Sheldon Richman
07:33 - Jeffrey Sachs
07:59 - Jimmy Dore
08:22 - Judge Napolitano
08:44 - Kyle Anzalone
09:03 - Robert P. Murphy
09:29 - John Mearsheimer
10:04 - Col. Douglas Macgregor
10:24 - Dave Eecamp
10:55 - Kim Iversen
11:25 - Norman Finkelstein
12:01 - Sabby Sabs
12:19 - Ron Paul
12:31 - Anya Parampil
12:57 - Michael Rectenwald
13:27 - Chris Hedges
13:52 - Trita Parsi
14:10 - Col. Lawrence Wilkerson
14:34 - Scott Ritter
15:24 - Omar Suleiman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.