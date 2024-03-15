Urgent & Explosive Prophecy Fulfilling: First Lady of France Exposed, DOJ & Whitehouse Resignations

Join Amanda for this bombshell broadcast where she shares prophesies fulfilling that are explosive in nature. Evidence has been revealed regarding the French First Lady’s true identity. Amanda shares past prophecies fulfilling regarding the French scandal as well as recent DOJ testimony and resignations within the White House. She also addresses the Vatican’s 2023 tone toward transgender and how it may tie in with the French scandal. There is also prophecy fulfilling concerning Hollywood and accusations surrounding P. Diddy. Tune in March 14 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners