Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This video is suppressed by YouTube: Our $500 Trillion Lawsuit against the FED GOVT+140 monopolists via a Constitutional Convention & Court.
channel image
Friends Original Constitution
0 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

Friends of the Original Constitution is the Constitutional Government which is based on the Constitution. Now and Forever!

Learn how you, as a Citizen of the USA, can authorize a Constitutional Convention & Court to re-found our Government and prosecute the CORPORATION which is masquerading as our GOVT.

https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionlawsuitjusticetyrannyrestorationprosecutiondeclaration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket