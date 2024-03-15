HUGE WIN! Puberty Blockers now BANNED in UK

Mirrored Content
The National Health System in the U.K. will no longer prescribe puberty blockers to children for gender dysphoria. These are drugs were developed to treat child cancer patients whose chemotherapy brought on precocious or very early puberty. They were never intended to pause development into adulthood but they have been used for that at alarming rates in recent years. This is a big admission that gender "care" is experimentation.
