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Many Fish: Lockstep Marches Forward World Wide [18.01.2021]
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130 views • January 18, 2022
It is just a matter of time until you will have to decide who you will serve. Choose Jesus, the ONLY way the ONLY Truth and the ONLY life! His grace and peace be with you all.
Neverlosetruth2 Kafka https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUCC17l__OE
--
Western AU's Issues Severe Restrictions..."For Years To Come," CA & US Vaccine Proof Rolls Further
3,368 views Jan 15, 2022
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
16.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gUCC17l__OE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
I got a community guideline violation on neverlosetruth3, so I can't post there for two weeks. Link to US vaccine requirement map is below.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
State government policies about vaccine requirements (vaccine passports)
https://ballotpedia.org/State_government_policies_about_vaccine_requirements_(vaccine_passports)
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6109 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPPT55a2sLDL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Neverlosetruth2 Kafka https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUCC17l__OE
--
Western AU's Issues Severe Restrictions..."For Years To Come," CA & US Vaccine Proof Rolls Further
3,368 views Jan 15, 2022
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
16.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gUCC17l__OE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
I got a community guideline violation on neverlosetruth3, so I can't post there for two weeks. Link to US vaccine requirement map is below.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
State government policies about vaccine requirements (vaccine passports)
https://ballotpedia.org/State_government_policies_about_vaccine_requirements_(vaccine_passports)
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6109 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPPT55a2sLDL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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