The Economics Of Citizenship

Citizenship is not the state of being the subject of a state. The state cannot confer citizenship unless they make citizenship a legal status of being a subject. Meaning, that the state by the enactment of legislation correlates the status of subject with the status of a citizen. But are the terms equivalent? A subject is an owned corporate entity under the legal jurisdiction of the state. This cannot be a citizen otherwise a citizen could not exist without the authorization of the state. This is not a tenable position to hold. If a subject has no existence apart from the regulatory authority of the state, the citizen and subject must be separated by this very feature. Citizens are owners of their political jurisdictions. Citizenship is in fact a form of ownership divorced from the regulatory apparatus of the state. It is the precursor to what is usually called the free market but which is better considered a citizens market as it is operated by citizens without the intervention of the regulatory apparatus of the state.