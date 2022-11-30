Jake Flint country musician DEAD at 37 💉💉💉

Brenda Flint, the widow of Jake Flint, has said her “heart is gone” after the country musician’s sudden death aged 37.





This week, it emerged that the singer had died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday 26 November.

Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

On Facebook, Brenda wrote of her devastation at the news.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she said. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain.”

Brenda added: “My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

On Monday (28 November), she shared phone footage as she posed with Flint for their wedding photos in an autumnal setting surrounded by fields and trees.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote alongside the footage.

