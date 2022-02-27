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To Hear What's Really Goin On - DONBASS SITREP DAYZ 5 - LATEST UPDATE with RUSSELL BENTLEY, ALINA & REGIS (Re-post of Regis show today) 022722
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432 views • February 27, 2022
THE DONBASS REGION, LIBERATION AND FREEDOM FROM NAZI CONTROL.
Latest news from Donetsk and Donbass Front. Interview of Russell Bentley from USA and Alina Lipp from Germany, both in Donetsk Today. Filmmaker Regis Tremblay is an American ex-pat living in Crimea, who is a major info source for real news from Russia/Donbass SUBSCRIBE TO HIS CHANNEL!
https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi...
Latest news from Donetsk and Donbass Front. Interview of Russell Bentley from USA and Alina Lipp from Germany, both in Donetsk Today. Filmmaker Regis Tremblay is an American ex-pat living in Crimea, who is a major info source for real news from Russia/Donbass SUBSCRIBE TO HIS CHANNEL!
https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi...
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