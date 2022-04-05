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Orban’s Landslide Victory in Hungary Accelerates Collapse of Globalist New World Order System – FULL SHOW 4/4/22
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671 views • April 05, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how the world is recoiling in HORROR at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s transcripts that reveal her choosing LENIENCY in baby sex/torture cases! Humanity is now awake and is rejecting the Satanic New World Order on every front! However, the enemy is striking back - being informed is CRITICAL to ensure humanity’s future!
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