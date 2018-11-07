© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/11/18 #TEAPARTY Trump Dumps Tea Cup and OJ at NATO Lunch! #BREXIT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/11/18 A Quickie to note that at today’s NATO meeting, Trump omitted the tea cup and the “orange” juice from his place setting. All others seated at the table had both tea and OJ— what is the symbolism behind it!? Could it be a TEAPARTY nod- dump the Queen #BREXIT ahead of his visit to England? What of the OJ? Israel? Brazil?
Let’s discuss in the comments!! We Are Free!
Prayer Wave for Trumps safety while abroad and let’s do all We, the People, can to help restore our Republic(s)!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
7/11/18 A Quickie to note that at today’s NATO meeting, Trump omitted the tea cup and the “orange” juice from his place setting. All others seated at the table had both tea and OJ— what is the symbolism behind it!? Could it be a TEAPARTY nod- dump the Queen #BREXIT ahead of his visit to England? What of the OJ? Israel? Brazil?
Let’s discuss in the comments!! We Are Free!
Prayer Wave for Trumps safety while abroad and let’s do all We, the People, can to help restore our Republic(s)!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.