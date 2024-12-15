Social networks are writing about a new drone attack on Grozny in Chechnya.

In December, such attacks took place twice already, with drones targeting the locations of Chechen special forces.

Adding:

Hamas reported this morning that several Israeli hostages had been killed in new IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip.Hamas claims that the attacks on the hostage site were targeted.

In Gaza itself, the genocide of the civilian population continues (several dozen civilians are killed every day), as well as battles in the ruins between Hamas and the IDF; despite the fact that Hamas is quite battered by the months-long war, it has so far managed to inflict certain losses on the IDF in urban battles.