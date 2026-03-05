BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THEY'VE NEVER BEEN PURE | 3-5-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVE
158 followers
1
64 views • 24 hours ago

Show #2614


Show Notes:


Annual Huddle Event page (more info to come): https://coachdavelive.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-huddle

How many Christian denominations? https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+christian+denominations+are+there&sxsrf=ANbL-n7KFteBCT01Pszg-XmuLDwbP6MbrA%3A1772712218412

1 Timothy 2:4-6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Timothy%202%3A4-6&version=KJV

'Diaspora': https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/diaspora

12 Tribes: https://www.bibliaon.com/en/the_12_tribes_of_israel_and_their_meanings/

What became of the 12 tribes: https://www.jewishvoice.org/read/article/what-became-lost-tribes-israel

John 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john%2010&version=KJV

Psalm 81: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2081&version=KJV

Modern countries by Biblical names: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVdr7X3Rtc3/

Melungeon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melungeon

One Drop Rule: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One-drop_rule

Genesis 12: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen%2012&version=KJV

What are the Khazars: https://europe.factsanddetails.com/article/entry-630.html

Are Ashkenazi really Jews: https://judaicarevisited.com/are-ashkenazis-really-jews/

Ephesians 3:10-11 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=eph%203%3A10-11&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

