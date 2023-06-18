Create New Account
"The next crisis is already waiting for us around the corner, and it is the climate crisis."
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago
World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, speaking in July 2020: "The next crisis is already waiting for us around the corner, and it is the climate crisis."

The globalists knew that the Covid narrative had a finite lifespan, so they had the #ClimateScam ready and waiting to take the baton as the new imaginary boogeyman to terrify everybody into submission with.

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

