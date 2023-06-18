World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, speaking in July 2020: "The next crisis is already waiting for us around the corner, and it is the climate crisis."

The globalists knew that the Covid narrative had a finite lifespan, so they had the #ClimateScam ready and waiting to take the baton as the new imaginary boogeyman to terrify everybody into submission with.

