World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, speaking in July 2020: "The next crisis is already waiting for us around the corner, and it is the climate crisis."
The globalists knew that the Covid narrative had a finite lifespan, so they had the #ClimateScam ready and waiting to take the baton as the new imaginary boogeyman to terrify everybody into submission with.
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.