The 19th AZK took place! “From Education to Synergetic Action” (Ivo Sasek, Prof. Dr. Bhakdi, lawyer Ralf Ludwig, Dr. of Law, Heinz Raschein) | www.kla.tv/27458
The 19th AZK has taken place! Highly qualified speakers from the fields of medicine, science and legal knowledge inspired the audience with their extraordinary expertise. Founder Ivo Sasek laid a solid foundation for the synergy between being informed and divinely guided life force. More than 50 simultaneous translators, around 370 technicians and many artists guaranteed a smooth event in an international webcam stadium with live reactions from the audience in sound and on screen – a novel world premiere! See for yourself ...

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27458

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27458/pdf


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

https://www.anti-zensur.info/azk19/

justicefailed statepfizerazkmass experimentivo sasekworld fraud

