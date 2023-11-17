The 19th AZK took place! “From Education to Synergetic Action” (Ivo Sasek, Prof. Dr. Bhakdi, lawyer Ralf Ludwig, Dr. of Law, Heinz Raschein) | www.kla.tv/27458

The 19th AZK has taken
place! Highly qualified speakers from the fields of medicine, science and legal
knowledge inspired the audience with their extraordinary expertise. Founder Ivo
Sasek laid a solid foundation for the synergy between being informed and
divinely guided life force. More than 50 simultaneous translators, around 370
technicians and many artists guaranteed a smooth event in an international
webcam stadium with live reactions from the audience in sound and on screen – a
novel world premiere! See for yourself ...
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27458
👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27458/pdf
