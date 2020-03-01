BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Most Bizarre Teaching of Jesus
LoveGodAndLoveYourNeighbor
LoveGodAndLoveYourNeighbor
32 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • March 01, 2020
This video explores some shocking bible verses: Would you cut off your hand, or poke your eye out if it meant being saved from hell? Should we take Jesus literally when he says to cut off body parts if they cause us to sin?


CREDITS Music: https://youtube.com -"Mechanical Birds" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/bfrZzv) Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org -"Open hand" by wimayr -(https://goo.gl/9r9fqj)CC BY 2.0 -"Plate II Mortification (gangrene) Robert Carswell 1830's by Wellcome Library, London(https://goo.gl/X3rTmn) CC BY 4 -"Te Deum Ecuménico 2009" by Eduardo Frei Ruiz Tagle (https://goo.gl/uPyKEH) CC BY 2 https://www.flickr.com/ -"OH No (shocked)" by david pacey (https://goo.gl/jFkk9R) CC BY 2.0 -"Red Breaks Obstacle" by John Fowler (https://goo.gl/GE484z) CC BY 2.0 -"Recurrent Malignant Melanoma, Upper Back" by Ed Uthman (https://goo.gl/bjMckZ) CC BY 2.0 -"/ponder" by hobvias sudoneighm (https://goo.gl/ObahYT) CC BY 2.0 -"Christ in Prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/5Gt8nt) CC BY 2.0 -"Empty pocket" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/o6LW2j) CC BY 2.0 -"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 66" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/VZglfq) CC BY 2 - "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0 SFX: https://freesound.org - Foley Friday - BadBreaks_Crunch_and_Snap by Sonictechtonic (https://goo.gl/JUl3ed) CC BY 3.0 - bone-saw by Diramus (https://www.youtube.com/user/diramus) CC0 1.0 Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
biblethe biblebible studyteaching of jesusteaching of jesus kjvlost teachings of jesusteachings of jesus on prayerteachings of jesus on forgivenessteachings of jesus on wealththe teachings of jesus on the way to salvationwords of jesus onlywords of jesus video7 words of jesuswords of jesus for men
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Sterling Ashworth
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy