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The Most Bizarre Teaching of Jesus
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37 views • March 01, 2020
This video explores some shocking bible verses: Would you cut off your hand, or poke your eye out if it meant being saved from hell? Should we take Jesus literally when he says to cut off body parts if they cause us to sin?
CREDITS Music: https://youtube.com -"Mechanical Birds" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/bfrZzv) Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org -"Open hand" by wimayr -(https://goo.gl/9r9fqj)CC BY 2.0 -"Plate II Mortification (gangrene) Robert Carswell 1830's by Wellcome Library, London(https://goo.gl/X3rTmn) CC BY 4 -"Te Deum Ecuménico 2009" by Eduardo Frei Ruiz Tagle (https://goo.gl/uPyKEH) CC BY 2 https://www.flickr.com/ -"OH No (shocked)" by david pacey (https://goo.gl/jFkk9R) CC BY 2.0 -"Red Breaks Obstacle" by John Fowler (https://goo.gl/GE484z) CC BY 2.0 -"Recurrent Malignant Melanoma, Upper Back" by Ed Uthman (https://goo.gl/bjMckZ) CC BY 2.0 -"/ponder" by hobvias sudoneighm (https://goo.gl/ObahYT) CC BY 2.0 -"Christ in Prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/5Gt8nt) CC BY 2.0 -"Empty pocket" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/o6LW2j) CC BY 2.0 -"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 66" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/VZglfq) CC BY 2 - "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0 SFX: https://freesound.org - Foley Friday - BadBreaks_Crunch_and_Snap by Sonictechtonic (https://goo.gl/JUl3ed) CC BY 3.0 - bone-saw by Diramus (https://www.youtube.com/user/diramus) CC0 1.0 Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS Music: https://youtube.com -"Mechanical Birds" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/bfrZzv) Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org -"Open hand" by wimayr -(https://goo.gl/9r9fqj)CC BY 2.0 -"Plate II Mortification (gangrene) Robert Carswell 1830's by Wellcome Library, London(https://goo.gl/X3rTmn) CC BY 4 -"Te Deum Ecuménico 2009" by Eduardo Frei Ruiz Tagle (https://goo.gl/uPyKEH) CC BY 2 https://www.flickr.com/ -"OH No (shocked)" by david pacey (https://goo.gl/jFkk9R) CC BY 2.0 -"Red Breaks Obstacle" by John Fowler (https://goo.gl/GE484z) CC BY 2.0 -"Recurrent Malignant Melanoma, Upper Back" by Ed Uthman (https://goo.gl/bjMckZ) CC BY 2.0 -"/ponder" by hobvias sudoneighm (https://goo.gl/ObahYT) CC BY 2.0 -"Christ in Prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/5Gt8nt) CC BY 2.0 -"Empty pocket" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/o6LW2j) CC BY 2.0 -"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 66" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/VZglfq) CC BY 2 - "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0 SFX: https://freesound.org - Foley Friday - BadBreaks_Crunch_and_Snap by Sonictechtonic (https://goo.gl/JUl3ed) CC BY 3.0 - bone-saw by Diramus (https://www.youtube.com/user/diramus) CC0 1.0 Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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