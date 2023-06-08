Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The W.H.O. ARE NOT OUR FRIENDS, and other notable topics of the day
9 views
channel image
The Open Scroll
Published Thursday |

We discuss (and do a little decoding):


Dr. Rima Laibow – The Nefarious Plans of The World Health Organization
NASA holds historic UFO hearing: Unveils findings of unidentified craft in skies, oceans
A Quantum Computer Simulation Has “Reversed Time” And Physics May Never Be The Same
Scientists create 'slits in time' in mind-bending physics experiment
It's STARTING! The NEXT Pandemic is here & children are the target says Bill Gates
DEUS EX MACHINA AI scientists are developing a ‘digital brain’ that will surpass humans – we need to stop everything NOW, says insider
The War on 'Woke' - CNN's take
Walmart Pride Month ad
Pentagon leaders cancel drag show at a Nevada Air Force base
Three detained for extreme anti-LGBTQ comments ahead of Jerusalem Pride.
World's first openly gay president elected in Latvia.
* plus, Aaron reads the holy scriptures

Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WHOnotOurFriendsJune5.mp4

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub

The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
pridepandemicrima laibow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket