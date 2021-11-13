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X22 Report A 11. 12. 21.
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260 views • November 13, 2021
EP. 2626A - THE [CB] IS RIGHT ON SCHEDULE WITH THE ECONOMY, THE PEOPLE SEE IT ALL
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The vaccine mandate is failing, people rather leave their job or get fired. The economy will worsen with the mandates. The [CB] understands this and this is part of their agenda. The [CB] is now pushing to shutdown the pipeline into Michigan during the winter, this would be a disaster. Buttigieg threatens Americans, the supply chain issue would disappear if people got vaccinated.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The vaccine mandate is failing, people rather leave their job or get fired. The economy will worsen with the mandates. The [CB] understands this and this is part of their agenda. The [CB] is now pushing to shutdown the pipeline into Michigan during the winter, this would be a disaster. Buttigieg threatens Americans, the supply chain issue would disappear if people got vaccinated.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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