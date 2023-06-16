Rep. James Comer Questions CDC’s Role in Silencing Opposing Medical Views





“In one email, a CDC official tells a Twitter employee that, quote, ‘CDC is working on a project with Census to leverage their infrastructure to identify and monitor social media for vaccine misinformation,’ unquote. And that they would, quote, ‘like the opportunity to work with Twitter’s trust team on a regular basis to discuss what they are seeing,’ end quote,” revealed @RepJamesComer.





“But with respect to censorship,” he continued, “censoring dissenting opinions is unacceptable. And that’s something else that this Select Committee needs to investigate. We don’t need to see that ever happen again.”





Watch CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testify before Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on #CHDTV:





