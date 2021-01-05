© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 5, 2021] 166 - David Weiss : Flat Earth, NASA and Intelligent Design [The Amish Inquisition Podcast]
59 views • 3 months ago
Hey Eavesdroppers, this week we are joined by the host of The Flat Earth Podcast - David Weiss. We had a ball with Dave (pun intended), it was great fun. Strap yourselves in eavesdroppers...
You can find The Flat Earth Podcast on all good platforms.
Daves YouTube channel is here...
https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos
Topics mentioned... Flat Earth, Antarctica, Antarctic Treaty, Flight Paths, NASA, Heliocentric, Sunset, Stars, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, The Blue Marble, Composites, International Space Station, Space, Pluto, National Boyancy Lab, Jupiter, Felix Baumgartner, Space Tourism, The Firmament, Lunar Eclipse, Moonlight, Moon Landing, Circumnavigation, Seasons, Evolution, Intelligent Design, etc ...
After we spoke with Dave we did the usual housekeeping and covered some Covid News (with a little technical gremlin at the start).
Producer Credits for Ep 166: Gav Scott, Steven Andrew, Scuba 284, John Isaacs, Phil Skinz, Steph Johnson, Nomae NosNoj, ArmageddonFeast, Tamborista 2020, Full Metal Keto AF and Anonymous.
Message us here....follow, like, subscribe and share. (comments, corrections, future topics etc). We read out iTunes reviews if you leave them.
Get your newly launched Merch from
https://teespring.com/en-GB/stores/amish-inquisition-loot-chest
Email - [email protected]
Twitter - https://twitter.com/amishinqpodcast
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/amish.inquisit.3
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theamishinquisition/?hl=en
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmv8ucrv5a2KpaRWyBWfBUA
Find out how to become a Producer here...
Become a Producer! - http://www.theamishinquisition.com/p/phil-1523918247/
The Amish Inquisition is 100% supported by YOU. NO Ads, NO Sponsorship, NO Paywalls. We really don't want to suckle at the teat of some faceless corporate overlord. But that is only avoidable with your help!
Join your fellow producers by donating to The Amish Inquisition via the PayPal button on our website, simply donate whatever you think the show is worth to you.
If you find the podcast valuable, please consider returning some value to us and help keep the show free and honest.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
