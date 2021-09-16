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The Secret Weapon Against Viruses (Chlorine Dioxide)
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8187 views • September 16, 2021
I pulled this video from youtube from the Rakyat Post. I am watching to see how long it lasts before yt discoveres it and deletes it, lol!. It is an excellent video! I would like to get their research papers that they share. (Thanks to a friend for sharing this with me).
Clo2 vs. Covid = Clo2 wins
YT link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=874zRsnVeC8&;ab_channel=TheRakyatPost
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Clo2 vs. Covid = Clo2 wins
YT link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=874zRsnVeC8&;ab_channel=TheRakyatPost
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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