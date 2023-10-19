Create New Account
@BBC "Are you guys saying that there is a reason to bomb a hospital, or did you know that was coming?"
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

Just To Know The World You Are Living In

Bisan’8: "@BBCNews @BBCArabic @BBC are you guys saying that there is a reason to bomb a hospital, or did you know that was coming?"

Wouldn't be the first time, they reported on the controlled demolition of WTC7 before it happened.

Source @Real World News

