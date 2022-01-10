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Silent War Ep. 6151: J6th Fedsurrection, Internment Camps Going Active in Washington?
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In this episode of The Silent War:
Double Vaccinated 13-Year-Old boy from New Jersey Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Green on Jan 6th Political Prisoners.

Hunter Biden's Pal Tucker Carlson calling out Ted Cruz for calling those political prisoners terrorists.

Court REJECTS FDA Request to Release Vaccine FOIA Documents Over the Next 55 Years – Orders Agency to Turn Over Tens of Thousands of Pfizer Docs Monthly.

Going to Work and Outdoor Exercise Are No Longer Considered Essential For the Unvaxxed in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Bill Filed In Washington Would Authorize ‘Strike Force’ To ‘Involuntarily Detain’ Unvaccinated Families: ‘They Have Already Set Up The Internment Camps.

Joe Biden on Rising Car Prices: “You Reduce the Demand for Cars by Making Americans Poorer”.

All of this, and more.

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