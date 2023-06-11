TRISH REGAN SHOW | NEW Poll Predicts Trump as GOP Winner

TRISH REGAN SHOW S3 | E312

NEW Poll Predicts Trump as GOP Winner, More Show Cancellations at Fox News, & Jobs Report!





In today's show, a new poll puts ONE candidate out in FRONT for the GOP - we'll discuss. Plus, EVEN MORE shows are being cancelled at Fox.





Bud Light's former marketing executive "can't comment" on the company's challenges.





And, we'll also have the latest on the rather impressive new jobs number.

JOIN US!





source:

https://rumble.com/v2tdtkg-new-poll-predicts-trump-as-gop-winner-more-show-cancellations-at-fox-news-a.html



