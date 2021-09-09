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Hope And Healing For Vaccine Injured Patients
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105 views • September 09, 2021
Brittany Galvin- Moderna Vaccine Injured
Dr. Lisa Koche-Board Certified Functional Medicine M.D.
Brittany Galvin walks us through her near-death experience following her second dose of the experimental MrNA vaccine manufactured by MODERNA. We also invite her functional medicine doctor who is implementing life-saving protocols when traditional doctors could not heal her. Dr. Lisa Koche is the owner of Spectra Wellness Solutions based in Tampa, Florida. She is also the author of "Get Lit" an educational wellness publication that shares her unique approach to health and wellness.
Dr. Koche's website: https://spectrawellness.com/
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Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
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Dr. Lisa Koche-Board Certified Functional Medicine M.D.
Brittany Galvin walks us through her near-death experience following her second dose of the experimental MrNA vaccine manufactured by MODERNA. We also invite her functional medicine doctor who is implementing life-saving protocols when traditional doctors could not heal her. Dr. Lisa Koche is the owner of Spectra Wellness Solutions based in Tampa, Florida. She is also the author of "Get Lit" an educational wellness publication that shares her unique approach to health and wellness.
Dr. Koche's website: https://spectrawellness.com/
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM AND PATRIOTISM!
Go to Mypillow.com use promo code: APRIL for up to 66% off!
Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!
Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Os6eE9FYBtlO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/W95Gbhum2iY6JNfX8
Telegram: https://t.me/aprilmosstv
Instagram: @aprilmosstv
Facebook: @aprilmosstv
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