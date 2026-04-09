AA_IB_523_Perspective_&_Focus

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Tonight we will delve into how the control of your perspective and focus will change your perception of yourself and the world around you. I’ll discuss some of the obvious examples in our society from the war in Iran and the Ukraine, to AI and the protected classes.
#Iran #Israel #Perspective #War #Fear #Trump #Epstein #CharlieKirk #Trafficking #Death #Children #AI #Perception #Mind #Psychology #Control #PsyOp #NBA #Manipulation #NWO #ESPN #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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