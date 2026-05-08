Drug Cartels Get Exposed By Bolsonaro

Cash moving through diplomatic luggage. Drug cartels funding political campaigns. A presidential frontrunner who refuses to label narco-terrorists as what they are.





Sean Morgan reports on the explosive claims emerging from Brazil's election battle. Eduardo Bolsonaro — brother of the presidential frontrunner, Flavio Bolsonaro — sat down with Mario Navarro and laid out a stark picture of how Brazilian drug cartels may have funneled millions into left-wing political campaigns.





Two key witnesses are driving the allegations. One is Hugo "El Pollo" Carvajal, the former Venezuelan intelligence chief now in U.S. custody, who described cash moving through diplomatic luggage to Latin American allies. The other is Marcos Valério, a central figure in Brazil's mensalão scandal, who has spoken of at least $30 million routed to left-wing candidates just before the 2022 election.





Eduardo was blunt: the country's largest cartels maintain a political base among criminals and their families. That, he says, explains why President Lula's government still refuses to label the PCC and CV as narco-terrorist organizations — unlike Argentina and Paraguay, which now work hand in hand with U.S. law enforcement.





The timing matters. Flavio Bolsonaro entered the presidential race just three months ago and already leads Lula in several major polls. If Flavio wins, Eduardo predicts a sharp realignment: closer security cooperation with the Trump administration, joint operations against cartels that currently treat Brazil as a safe corridor for cocaine and fentanyl heading north, and fresh partnerships on trade and critical minerals.





The claims remain explosive and unproven in court — but they have already ignited fierce debate across Brazilian social media. With the next election cycle heating up, the question of who controls the streets and who funds the campaigns is moving from the shadows into open political combat.





This is the latest from Brazil's unfolding power struggle. And the outcome will shape the entire Western Hemisphere.





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