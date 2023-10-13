What Meher Baba Really Taught - Part 15

Baba's teaching on life on other planets. A talk by Chris Ott given at the Avatar Meher Baba Circle Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, USA on 9/19/2021: • Meher Baba’s Statements on Other Planets Meher Baba was a 20th century spiritual master who, in his main books, wrote about the theme and purpose of Creation. Here we cover his statements about ‘other worlds’ as they relate to our Earth in that cosmology. My compilation of Meher Baba’s statements on other planets used in this video is from my blog: https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.co... (All references to "Lord Meher" are from the original print edition.) Part of the material discussed in this talk is from "Shri Meher Baba, His Philosophy and Teachings" by Ramjoo Abdulla, 1933. The material from the book was later republished serially in The Awakener Magazine, Volume 15 Numbers 1 and 2 © 1954, 1955 Link to "The Awakener Magazine" http://www.theawakenermagazine.org/av... (This link takes you to the first page, from which you move forward, but due to it coming out serially you may need to go to other issues to continue) This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

