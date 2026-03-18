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ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Wednesday 3/18/26 • MATT BRACKEN ON IRAN WAR, JOE KENT RESIGNATION, TRUMP ADMIN & MORE • Infowars
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TRUMP SUSPENDS JONES ACT TO CURB HIGH FUEL PRICES, ISRAELI MILITARY KILLS IRAN INTEL CHIEF! PLUS, DNI GABBARD GRILLED BY CONGRESS OVER GLOBAL THREATS, KENT RESIGNATION FALLOUT & GROWING IRAN WAR DISSENT! MUST-WATCH/SHARE BROADCAST!

You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war! The transhumanist globalists have unleashed a war on every front you can imagine (and many you can’t) to assure humanity’s extinction! Watching & sharing this one-of-a-kind broadcast is VITAL for victory! Tune in!

Watch & share this broadcast that's loaded with special guests!


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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