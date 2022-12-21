272) GOLPE DUPLO – o PORQUÊ da Revisão Constitucional

Créditos a Stew Peters Network, December 20, 2022:
Global Health Elites Hatch EVIL Plot; W.H.O. Removes ‘Dignity, Human Rights & Freedoms: https://rumble.com/v21nb2a-global-health-elites-hatch-evil-plot-w.h.o.-removes-dignity-human-rights-an.html
Recentemente, James Roguski revelou planos secretos na OMS para modificar o Regulamento Sanitário Internacional com uma série de emendas. É um ALERTA VERMELHO para toda a humanidade - a OMS pretende REMOVER a dignidade humana, direitos humanos e liberdades fundamentais nas suas reuniões secretas, e cada país membro é legalmente vinculado. Portugal é um deles, é neste contexto que as alterações à Constituição têm lugar, a colaboração e traição dupla dos políticos nacionais é total.
Para saber mais: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/c5c16e46-3009-4b19-aa93-3b711329f4e3 | https://preventgenocide2030.org/
Fonte original da Maria Zeee:
https://rumble.com/v2103qw-uncensored-red-alert-who-has-written-a-removal-of-human-dignity-rights-and-.html | https://www.bitchute.com/video/WRzyrEWdjcwW/ | https://gab.com/mariazeee/posts/109526156350554732
Veja também : 100) A Última Pandemia da Organização Internacional de Chantagem: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6a446415-093e-42dc-9f5a-3d3c44cfa85a
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.