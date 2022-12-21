Create New Account
272) GOLPE DUPLO – o PORQUÊ da Revisão Constitucional
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a day ago |

Créditos a Stew Peters Network, December 20, 2022:

Global Health Elites Hatch EVIL Plot; W.H.O. Removes ‘Dignity, Human Rights & Freedoms: https://rumble.com/v21nb2a-global-health-elites-hatch-evil-plot-w.h.o.-removes-dignity-human-rights-an.html 

Recentemente, James Roguski revelou planos secretos na OMS para modificar o Regulamento Sanitário Internacional com uma série de emendas. É um ALERTA VERMELHO para toda a humanidade - a OMS pretende REMOVER a dignidade humana, direitos humanos e liberdades fundamentais nas suas reuniões secretas, e cada país membro é legalmente vinculado. Portugal é um deles, é neste contexto que as alterações à Constituição têm lugar, a colaboração e traição dupla dos políticos nacionais é total.

Para saber mais: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/c5c16e46-3009-4b19-aa93-3b711329f4e3 | https://preventgenocide2030.org/ 

Fonte original da Maria Zeee:

https://rumble.com/v2103qw-uncensored-red-alert-who-has-written-a-removal-of-human-dignity-rights-and-.html | https://www.bitchute.com/video/WRzyrEWdjcwW/ | https://gab.com/mariazeee/posts/109526156350554732  


Veja também : 100) A Última Pandemia da Organização Internacional de Chantagem: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6a446415-093e-42dc-9f5a-3d3c44cfa85a


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

omsonuguterresconstituicaostewmaria zeeejames roguskiregulamento sanitario internacionalrevisaopreventgenocide2030

