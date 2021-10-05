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Rice University - Teslaphoresis
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28 views • October 05, 2021
**I did not create this clip - found on Telegram on the Skull’s Charnel House channel.**
They show you what they are doing to you.
Carbon nanotube pubeworm technology that can actually string together and form wires that overlay your neural system and turn you into a human antenna.
This allows you to be a perfect receptor for whatever message this System wants to broadcast into your skull.
Good luck remaining autonomous after opting into this stuff.
Don't take the covid shot.
They show you what they are doing to you.
Carbon nanotube pubeworm technology that can actually string together and form wires that overlay your neural system and turn you into a human antenna.
This allows you to be a perfect receptor for whatever message this System wants to broadcast into your skull.
Good luck remaining autonomous after opting into this stuff.
Don't take the covid shot.
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