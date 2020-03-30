The David Knight Show (30 Mar20 Full Show)

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Topics by timecode: — 00:07:58 “Stimulus” is a bailout of corruption
— 00:14:02 “You Will See Darkness” — hysterical meltdown of fear mongering Congresswoman Haley Stevens
— 00:22:49 Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 pandemic scenario is the script for today’s COVID19 shutdown — except what they said would take years is being done in weeks
— 00:42:43 Are the globalists winning or losing?
— 00:47:17 Next stage: the planned Civil War
— 01:02:17 Former UK PM Gordon Brown calls for global government with executive powers to mandate vaccination & centrally plan the world economy
— 01:14:10 Bill Gates is not a doctor, Fauci is just a politician
— 01:24:19 Countries that refuse to shutdown as Cuomo admits shutdown failed
— 01:38:16 Tyler Nixon on new developments in Roger Stone trial regarding juror perjury, conflict of interest and tampering
— 01:46:37 The Truth about COVID19 treatments
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