FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 66:16-20, 20220820

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

All Who Fear JEHOVAH, Come, And I Will Declare What He Has Done For My Soul:

Psalm 66:16-20, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, August 20, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, every morning and evening, in gratitude for your Providence, I bless You with King David’s Psalm 103:1-6. Therefore, I invite others and testify that:

Beloved Saints, 16 come and hear, all you who reverently fear our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and I will declare what He has done for my soul.

When the devil oppressed me, 17 I humbled myself before our JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD who HEALS, and pleaded for mercy in the Atoning Blood of the Lamb; my tongue extolled Him.

18 If I regard iniquity in my heart, our JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES will not hear.

19 But certainly, and in response to our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD’s Covenant, He heard me; our JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD who SANCTIFIES the Saints attended to the voice of my prayer.

My soul 20 blesses You, O my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD, for not turning away my prayer, nor Your Mercy from me!

Thank You, Glorious Father, for Your Marvelous Grace and Infinite Love to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 66:16-20, personalized, NKJV).

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