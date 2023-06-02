Ethical Collapse: Biden's Press Conference Turns into Beyoncé Fan Club Meeting!

The Biden administration has been caught engaging in unprofessional and frivolous behavior during White House press briefings. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently spoke to CNN Chief White House correspondent Phil Mattingly about his trip to Paris with his wife to watch a Beyoncé concert. Instead of asking tough questions and holding the administration accountable, the press corps seems more interested in hobnobbing with celebrities and bragging about it during official briefings. This lack of journalistic ethics is unacceptable and shows a troubling lack of priorities in the press. It is time for the media to start doing their job and reporting on the important issues facing our country, rather than chasing after pop stars.
