Ai Assisted Content
Based on an original song
I'll Be The Turkey Tonight
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube
If I eat,
one, more, chocolate Santa, I think im gonna explode
One, more, margarita, I'll have a red Rudolf nose
One shrimp cocktail, One cracked walnut, another pistachio
Another gingerbread man, In the palm of my hand
And I'll be a human no more....
Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)
'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)
Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in
So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)
Tonight!
If I eat,
One more bite of turkey and dressing, my tummy is gonna be sore
One more scoop of mashed potatoes and gravy, I'll need a long winter's snore
One more slice of pecan pie, or pumpkin pie a la mode
Another sugar plum, in my tummy tum tum
And I'll be a human no more...
Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)
'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)
Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in
So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)
Tonight!
I'll be as round in the can, as a frosty snow man
If I keep cookin' like Mrs. Claus!
If I don't hide the sweet potaters, in my refrigerator
I'll be as wide as a gingerbread haus!
Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)
'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)
Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in
So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)
Tonight!