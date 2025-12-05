Ai Assisted Content

Based on an original song





I'll Be The Turkey Tonight

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

If I eat,

one, more, chocolate Santa, I think im gonna explode





One, more, margarita, I'll have a red Rudolf nose





One shrimp cocktail, One cracked walnut, another pistachio





Another gingerbread man, In the palm of my hand





And I'll be a human no more....

















Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)





'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)





Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in





So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)





Tonight!













If I eat,

One more bite of turkey and dressing, my tummy is gonna be sore





One more scoop of mashed potatoes and gravy, I'll need a long winter's snore





One more slice of pecan pie, or pumpkin pie a la mode





Another sugar plum, in my tummy tum tum





And I'll be a human no more...









Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)





'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)





Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in





So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)





Tonight!









I'll be as round in the can, as a frosty snow man





If I keep cookin' like Mrs. Claus!





If I don't hide the sweet potaters, in my refrigerator





I'll be as wide as a gingerbread haus!









Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)





'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)





Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in





So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)





Tonight!