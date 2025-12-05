BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I'll Be The Turkey Tonight - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
0 follower
Follow
0
9 views • 1 day ago

Ai Assisted Content

Based on an original song


I'll Be The Turkey Tonight

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube

If I eat,

one, more, chocolate Santa, I think im gonna explode


One, more, margarita, I'll have a red Rudolf nose


One shrimp cocktail, One cracked walnut, another pistachio


Another gingerbread man, In the palm of my hand


And I'll be a human no more....





Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)


'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)


Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in


So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)


Tonight!




If I eat,

One more bite of turkey and dressing, my tummy is gonna be sore


One more scoop of mashed potatoes and gravy, I'll need a long winter's snore


One more slice of pecan pie, or pumpkin pie a la mode


Another sugar plum, in my tummy tum tum


And I'll be a human no more...



Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)


'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)


Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in


So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)


Tonight!



I'll be as round in the can, as a frosty snow man


If I keep cookin' like Mrs. Claus!


If I don't hide the sweet potaters, in my refrigerator


I'll be as wide as a gingerbread haus!



Cause, I'll be the turkey tonight, (wah wah wah wah wah)


'Cause, I've gobbled everything in site (wah wah wah wah, oooh)


Stuffed to the brim, plump's the shape I'm in


So, I'll be, (wah wah wah wah wah) the tur-key, (wah wah wah)


Tonight!

Keywords
animationchristmasaithanksgivingnovelty songholiday fun
