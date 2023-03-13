What is the Image of the Beast? 03/13/2023

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Today
Pastor Stan shares with us what the Image of the Beast could be. We also learn
about the Mark of the Beast and the Number of his name. We will see how
technology could lead to the Mark of the Beast. Scientist have now cloned super
cows to produce tons of milk, and human rights are being given to Artificial
Intelligence.
00:00 - Power to give Life
05:46 - What is the Image of the Beast
09:29 - The Mark, His Name & His Number
10:06 - China Clones Three Super Cows
13:19 - AI be given Human Rights
13:54 - Alaska Volcano showing Significant Unrest
14:49 - WHO takes control of Internet
16:14 - Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil
22:15 - Financials getting Destroyed
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