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FULL SHOW: Elon Musk Calls Out MSM Cover Up Of Epstein Sex Trafficking And Maxwell Client List
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200 views • May 03, 2022
Elon Musk continues to signal he is taking on the global, anti-human, cooperate NWO establishment. His latest memes and tweets double down on his attacks against the radical left. The response from the radical left just shows how out of touch with reality they are and panicked that Musk may return free speech to the internet. Jim Jordan and Peter Doocy expose the Biden Ministry of truth for what it is, a Democrat Party censorship machine. Laura Loomer joins to announce her lawsuit against big tech companies. Americans are having the realization that we are in the third term of a Barack Obama anti-America communist dictatorship. Vaccine injuries continue to pile up as more and more are reporting their devastating side effects.
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