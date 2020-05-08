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How to Read the Gospels!
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10 views • May 08, 2020
How are you supposed to read the Gospels? Is it all just a story? Are you supposed to make each verse a law or rule in itself? Was Jesus just being hyperbolic when He was teaching people? Should we take Him literally?
This video will tell you exactly how to get the full picture of what Jesus said and to get the FULL context. You'll be surprised at what you read when you start taking Jesus' words seriously!
This video will tell you exactly how to get the full picture of what Jesus said and to get the FULL context. You'll be surprised at what you read when you start taking Jesus' words seriously!
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