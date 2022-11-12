【 G -Times NEWS】Montreal to Build mRNA Vaccine Factory

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https://gnews.org/articles/518112
Summary：According to CTV News on November 7th, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new mRNA vaccine factory by the United States Moderna Biotechnology near Montreal on the same day