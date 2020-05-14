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neverlosetruth: CV: If People Don't 'Wake Up' Fast, Tyranny Shown In This Video Is Sweet Compared To What's Next (MIRRORED)
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264 views • May 14, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV: If People Don't 'Wake Up' Fast, Tyranny Shown In This Video Is Sweet Compared To What's Next (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/WVCokN6hKFY
The rapidity with which they are pushing the NWO agendas is so head spinning. Don't get fooled into complacency by the 'reopening' of your areas.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Clergy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lEIDfMfS0I
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/138-million-u-s-government-contract-will-accelerate-production-of-500-million-pre-filled-covid-19-vaccine-injection-devices
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/the-worst-is-yet-to-come-contact-tracing-immunity-cards-and-mass-testing.html?
Knoxville Giving Police Covid Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUiROkSPas0
Texas Giving Police Covid Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Svk_0V-CPAM
SWAT Closes Local Bar- Texas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3j4eV_CQEk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAGD3heNXB4
Michigan Militia Protect Barber
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-F3rTcnt7c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09Z90mEzrwE
https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/497509-texas-sees-1000-new-coronavirus-cases-for-5-days-in-a-row
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/washington-state-governor-to-residents-covid-test-deniers-will-not-be-allowed-to-leave-home-to-get-groceries.html
https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/eo_20-24.aspx
chrome-extension://cbnaodkpfinfiipjblikofhlhlcickei/src/pdfviewer/web/viewer.html?
file=
https://www.dhs.state.or.us/policy/childwelfare/ar/2020/cw-ar-20-004.pdf
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/cashless-society-2020-coronavirus-swings-society-to-touch-free-digital-id-and-digital-currency.html
https://www.technocracy.news/yale-scientist-claims-reopening-america-is-close-to-genocide/
https://pjmedia.com/columns/dennis-prager/2020/05/05/the-worldwide-lockdown-may-be-the-greatest-mistake-in-history-n388182
https://summit.news/2020/05/13/cnn-poll-finds-that-people-trust-cnn/
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/WVCokN6hKFY
The rapidity with which they are pushing the NWO agendas is so head spinning. Don't get fooled into complacency by the 'reopening' of your areas.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Clergy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lEIDfMfS0I
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/138-million-u-s-government-contract-will-accelerate-production-of-500-million-pre-filled-covid-19-vaccine-injection-devices
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/the-worst-is-yet-to-come-contact-tracing-immunity-cards-and-mass-testing.html?
Knoxville Giving Police Covid Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUiROkSPas0
Texas Giving Police Covid Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Svk_0V-CPAM
SWAT Closes Local Bar- Texas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3j4eV_CQEk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAGD3heNXB4
Michigan Militia Protect Barber
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-F3rTcnt7c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09Z90mEzrwE
https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/497509-texas-sees-1000-new-coronavirus-cases-for-5-days-in-a-row
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/washington-state-governor-to-residents-covid-test-deniers-will-not-be-allowed-to-leave-home-to-get-groceries.html
https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/eo_20-24.aspx
chrome-extension://cbnaodkpfinfiipjblikofhlhlcickei/src/pdfviewer/web/viewer.html?
file=
https://www.dhs.state.or.us/policy/childwelfare/ar/2020/cw-ar-20-004.pdf
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/cashless-society-2020-coronavirus-swings-society-to-touch-free-digital-id-and-digital-currency.html
https://www.technocracy.news/yale-scientist-claims-reopening-america-is-close-to-genocide/
https://pjmedia.com/columns/dennis-prager/2020/05/05/the-worldwide-lockdown-may-be-the-greatest-mistake-in-history-n388182
https://summit.news/2020/05/13/cnn-poll-finds-that-people-trust-cnn/
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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