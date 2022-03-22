Liu Yanping Under Disciplinary Review and Supervisory Investigation by Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision Commission

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Liu Yanping, the only senior officer, former head of the State Supervision Commission to the Ministry of State Security who met and negotiated with Miles Guo in 2017 after Miles Guo launched the whistleblower movement, is under disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision commission. The Chinese Communist Party’s meat grinder system made Liu Yaping another victim of the Communist Party’s internal struggle.