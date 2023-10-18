Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why this Ex-Atheist now Believes Jesus is God | Apologetics Video Shorts
channel image
Chance of Wonder
4 Subscribers
78 views
Published a day ago

Why would an atheist change her mind and believe Jesus is God???

It's not because of emotions; we can tell you that much! Jesus claimed to be God, and that makes Him either crazy, deceptive, or God. There's no proof He was crazy or deceptive, so that leaves...He is God!

* Teach kids 3-8 why it makes sense God made everything; grab our newest book: "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u 

* Book FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/ 

* Book Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at https://ChanceOfWonder.com

Keywords
christdivinitydeitychristian testimonychristian apologeticsdefending the faithis jesus godex-atheistatheist to christian testimonydid jesus say he is goddeity of christjewish messiah is godjesus claims to be godreasons for christian faithjesus is fully man and fully godjesus resurrection evidence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket